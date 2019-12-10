Columbus Chamber announces company to expand, add 155 jobs

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – In an early morning announcement, the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce announced that First Credit Services would be expanding its Columbus location.

The call center company based in New Jersey currently has 30 people working in a Columbus office. It will add 155 jobs. It is a $2 million dollar investment. The company will move from its current location downtown to a renovated space on Old Cross Country Drive.

First Credit Services should be up and running by April, says CEO Raj Chhabria. The hiring process will begin early next year.

