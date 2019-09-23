Columbus convenience store clerk shot to death early Monday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A 26-year-old man died after being shot multiple times early this morning, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Authorities identify the victim as Dontrell Williams, a store clerk at the Circle K convenience store near the intersection of Forrest and Floyd Roads. CPD officials say Williams was shot during a robbery attempt.

Police say they were called to the scene just before 3 am Monday morning.

Williams was rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus where he died from his injuries.

News 3 is continuing to work to find out more information and we’ll bring you the latest online and on-air.