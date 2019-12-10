Columbus Council votes to name building for Red McDaniel

Former Columbus Councilor Red McDaniel used to joke that with six votes, you could do anything.

Tuesday, Council approved a resolution to rename the Citizens Service Center in honor of a long-time councilor who died five years ago while still in office. The vote was unanimous.

“The one thing that council McDaniel used to say time and time again was ‘with six votes you can do anything,'” said Mayor Skip Henderson. “And he said very bluntly what is actually true and that is if the citizens can talk to their representatives and six people decide that a project or an initiative is worthwhile with their votes they can make a difference.

McDaniel was a friend and close political mentor for Henderson.

McDaniel, who owned an insurance agency, served on the council representing a Midtown district from 1982 until his death in 2014. He had previously served on council in the 1970s.

Former Mayor Bob Hydrick served with McDaniel, but he also ran every political campaign McDaniel entered.

Hydrick said that the Citizens Service Center in Midtown is the perfect building to name for McDaniel.

“Red was more dedicated to service to his constituents than anybody I have ever served with or known about on the city council,” Hydrick said. “If his constituents called about something, Red would get it fixed. You didn’t even have to live in his district. If you needed help you could call Red and he would take care of it for you. If you had a dog problem in your neighborhood or a stopped up storm drain or whatever it was, Red would be sure it was taken care of.”