COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man was in court Friday morning facing murder charges in the 2022 death of his month-old son.

Delonta Williams, 23, is accused of killing his son, Kentrell Leonard, in what Columbus Police are calling a “shaken baby death.”

The infant was just three weeks old when he was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional on July 27, 2022, by his father. The bruised child was suffering from multiple brain bleeds. The boy was almost immediately air-lifted to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta where he died on August 9, 2022.

Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Jackson told the court that Williams was originally charged with child cruelty. Those charges were upgraded this week when the autopsy results came back.

Williams had been out on bond since the day after the child was admitted to the hospital. He was rearrested Thursday to face the murder charge.

“His hand-prints made bruises on the baby,” Jackson told the court.

Jackson was interviewed by police in July 2022.

“He stated that he didn’t like … that he can’t really deal with children crying,” Jackson told the court. “So, when the mother was at home with him, he would walk away if the kid was crying or making too much noise. This time he stated that was trying to go to sleep and he was trying to get the baby to quit crying.”

The infant’s grandmother was in court this morning. Here’s what she told Judge Susan Henderson.

“I just wanted you to know this was his son he did this to his to. His only child,” an emotional Diane Roland testified.

Henderson responded: “I don’t even have words for you, ma’am. I am just sorry for your loss.”

Henderson found probable cause and bound the case to the Superior Court. Williams will be held in the Muscogee County Jail without bail.