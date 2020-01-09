Columbus Fire and EMS chief stepping down after 15 years in top job

The Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department will soon be looking for a new leader.

Chief Jeff Meyer has announced his retirement effective Jan. 31.

Meyer has led the nearly 350-person department for the last 15 years.

Mayor Skip Henderson, the city’s public safety director, said there will be a broad search for Meyer’s replacement.

“The employees of the fire department deserve the absolute best,” Henderson said. “We are going to do a broad search. We want qualified people inside the department to apply.”

Henderson said an interim will be named in the next few days.

Meyer has spent more than 38 years in the department and a retirement party will be held Jan. 31 at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.