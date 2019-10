COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A whole week of celebration kicks off this Sunday, November 3, as Columbus welcomes the Fountain City Classic — the yearly match-up between the Albany State University Gold Rams and the Fort Valley State University Wildcats!

News 3’s Carlos Williams joins Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to discuss some of the exciting events leading up to the big game day on Saturday, November 9!