Columbus Health Department offering new course for new fathers

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The Columbus Health Department is looking to help new dads navigate the challenges of fatherhood.

That’s why the organization is offering a brand new fatherhood course. It’s a 12-week program that will be held at the Columbus Health Department, 2100 Comer Avenue, each Thursday evening from 6 pm – 8 pm.

Pam Kirkland stopped by News 3 Midday to offer details about the program designed for fathers or father-to-be between the ages of 15 to 60, parenting a child from new born to 18 months old.

For more information or to register, you can call Sharon Moore at (706) 321-6322 or (706) 225-6382.