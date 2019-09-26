Columbus Health Department to start carrying HIV prevention medication PrEP

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–The Columbus Health Department will begin carrying a medication that helps to prevent HIV. Starting on Oct. 1, 2019, the health department will have Pre-exposure proylaxis or PrEP available for patients.

Officials with the Columbus Health Department say PrEP is when people take HIV medications to lower their chances of getting infected with HIV. A combination of two HIV medicines, tenofovir and emtricitabine, sold under the name Truvada is approved for daily use to help prevent infection.

PrEP can stop HIV from taking hold and spreading throughout the body when taken daily, however, it is much less effective when it is not taken consistently. “Studies have shown that PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99% when taken daily,” says Antonio Lawrence, STD Program Manager/HIV Prevention Manager with the West Central Health District. “Among people who inject drugs, PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV by at least 74% when taken daily.”

“We are very excited to begin offering this new service to the people in our area,” says Lawrence. Hours for the PrEP clinic will be Monday through Friday, from 8:30 am to 12:00 noon. The Columbus Health Department is located on the second floor of the Health and Human Services building, at 2100 Comer Avenue.

For more information, call the Columbus Health Department at 706-321-6300.