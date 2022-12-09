COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As flu numbers continue to rise, WRBL sat down with health professionals to discuss the outbreak and how to prevent spreading the virus.

According to the Public Relations and Information Coordinator for the West Central Health District, Pamela Kirkland, there has been a major uptick in hospitalizations due to the virus this year. In 2021 there were less than 20 flu hospitalizations in Georgia and so far, in 2022 there have been more than 1,000.

“The biggest numbers are for age groups 0-4 and also 65 and older,” said Kirkland.

The most common symptoms that indicate someone may have contracted the virus is a fever, chills, and other respiratory symptoms. The safest way to differentiate the virus from COVID-19 is by taking a test. However, there are options if the virus is contracted.

“If you do have the flu you can get on antiviral medication. It has to be started within the first few days of the symptoms,” said Kirkland.

Kirkland emphasized the importance of being vaccinated against the virus. She said there is a high dose available for individuals 65 and older and a lower dose for infants and toddlers.

She said individuals with the vaccine will experience less severe symptoms and will reduce their chances of being hospitalized if they are diagnosed with the flu.

All the health departments in the West Central Health District are currently administering the vaccine. Kirkland said all insurances cover the cost of the vaccine and there are low cost plans available to those who do not have insurance.



For any additional information, please contact the West Central Health District at 833-337-1749 or visit their website.