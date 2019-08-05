Columbus Ice Rink reopens

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The Columbus Ice Rink reopened after their summer maintenance yesterday.

The first there were Columbus Figure Skating Academy skaters.

And one of those lucky skaters received a memorial scholarship to skate.

After two months of being closed down for the annual summer maintenance the Columbus Ice Rink is finally back open.



Skaters ranging from first timers to national competitors laced up their skates to touch the ice today.

“We run all year round. We just keep rolling through cause we want to keep kids training. We want new kids to come in new adults to come in, and just be able to learn something that’s so rare and unique. I mean you can’t find an ice rink anywhere except for 2 hours up north to Atlanta and to be right here downtown near everything is quite unique as well,” said Robbie Przepioski, Skating Academy director.

The Columbus Figure Skating Academy offered one lucky skater the first annual Coach Kimberly St. Clair scholarship in memory of a woman who once taught with the organization.

“Its very important that they thought so much of her that they wanted to do this. She was a skater and she loved skating and she loved teaching, and she loved young people so teaching them to skate was something she really enjoyed.”

Nine-year-old Kaia Peters was the winner of the award for $825 Kaia’s skating fees will be covered for the entire year.

“Super-excited because I didn’t know that I would get it. My favorite move is to spin cause it’s fun and it’s probably the hardest thing you can do,” Kaia said.

Kaia says she plans on competing in the Olympics one year.