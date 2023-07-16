COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions have been spectacular in 2023, their inaugural season in the American Indoor Football Alliance. Entering the Championship game against the Mississippi Raiders, the Lions had a perfect season, including a victory over their opponent in the championship.

On May 27, the Lions dominated the Raiders 63 – 6. One of their most impressive victories throughout a season that has seen Columbus outscore their opponents by an average of 48 points per game.

In the AIFA Championship game the Lions did what they have done all season, dominate offensively. The Raiders would score first, but the Lions would score 20 points in the first half followed by 35 points in the second half. Quarterback Marcus Brooks threw five Touchdown passes, and rushed for one as well.

The Lions have taken the American Indoor Football Alliance by storm, and look to do the same next season as well.

You can see highlights from the 2023 AIFA Championship game in the video player above.