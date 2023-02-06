COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill and his family were emotional in Recorder’s Court on Monday morning. He allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old, Kameron Holcey, on Jan. 15 in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave.

He is currently facing multiple charges including Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

According to Detective Nichols with the Columbus Police Department, Hill and Holcey were in a verbal altercation at the time of the incident. According to two witnesses, Holcey was heard saying “Really Ty? You’re going to pull a gun on me?”, then a gunshot rang out and Hill was later identified by the witnesses.

Detective Nichols said Hill confirmed what witnesses said during his interview however, he said he was 2-3 blocks away at the time of the shooting.

Hill’s case was bound to superior court, and he was denied bond.