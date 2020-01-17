Columbus man charged with vehicular homicide in November Moon Road crash

A Columbus man is facing a vehicular homicide charge in connection with the November death of a motorcyclist on Moon Road.

Edward Lunsford, 64, appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court to face charges of second-degree vehicular homicide and running a stop sign. The vehicular homicide charge is a misdemeanor.

Columbus police say that Lunsford ran a stop sign on Moon Road late on the afternoon of Nov. 26.

That resulted in the death of 56-year-old Steven Duffey. He died of blunt force trauma injuries suffered in the crash.

If convicted, Lunsford could face up to a year in jail and up to $1,000 in fines.

