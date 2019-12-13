Columbus man convicted on child pornography charges in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA. (WRBL) – A Columbus man has been convicted on child pornography charges in southeast Georgia.

Kevin Chad Hardy, age 34, was convicted in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit on charges stemming from Camden County, Georgia. The Brunwick Judicial Circuit covers the counties of Camden, Appling, Glynn, Jeff, Davis, and Wayne.

Hardy was convicted for Violation of the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Child Molestation, according to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie L. Johnson.

The charges stem from an undercover operation conducted by Officers with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and the Columbus Police Department.

Hardy traveled to Camden County for purposes of illicit contact with a person he believed was a 15 year old child, according to Johnson.

Hardy has been sentenced to a term of 5 years in prison, followed by a consecutive 15 years on probation. Johns says, as a condition of his sentence, Hardy will be required to register as a sex-offender and have no contact with minors.