Columbus mayor discusses purpose of the “Good, Bad & Ugly” tour

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Good. Bad. And Ugly. That is what is pulling together about 110 Columbus business, civic, political and faith leaders for the next couple of days.

The event kicked off this morning in Columbus at the Rivermill Event Center in Bibb City.

Mayor Skip Henderson called for this gathering. He says the purpose is to expose people to what is going well — and not so well in our community.

News 3’s Chuck Williams interviewed the mayor live during News 3 Midday. Mayor Henderson offered more details as to why this event is so important to Columbus.