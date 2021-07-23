Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson tours museum on Hamilton Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Allen Woodall, owner of Royal Crown Cola Museum, and Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson took a tour of the Museum on Hamilton Road today.

Woodall wanted to show the mayor what we have here in Columbus to offer tourists coming to Columbus.

The museum commemorates Columbus’ history.

They looked at the history of Columbus Georgia radio Hall of Fame museum, the Royal Crown museum, Lunch box museum, Tom’s Peanut Museum, and the Cheri-Cola museum.

“So much of the history that you see here is intertwined with Columbus history and beyond that I think it gives people people love see artifacts they love to see these lunchboxes they love to see these old RC cola bottles and it gives people an opportunity people my age kind of think back to the time when we were kids.”

The mayor believes this museum will serve as a tourist hotspot for those wanting to learn about the city’s rich history.