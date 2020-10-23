Columbus mayor suspends mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Mayor Skip Henderson announced on Thursday morning that he would be suspending the mask mandate for the city of Columbus.

The mayor of Columbus, Skip Henderson, says he suspended the city’s’ mask mandate to comply with the governor’s executive order.

“Well, trust me, I’d rather it stay in affect, I’d rather still enforce it. And the ordinance is going to remain on the books, what we’ve done is suspended the enforcement in order to comply with the governor’s executive order,” says Mayor Henderson.

A local government must meet a specific threshold of 100 new cases per 100,000 people over a 14 day period to enforce a mask requirement.

“I think it could be a slight positive because we have to wear mask in the barbershop and so do clients and I can see that some of them don’t like it because they don’t have one, so they have to purchase one, so I just see it as things getting back to normal,” says Brandon Kunkle, a local hair stylist.

Pamela Kirkland from the Georgia Department of Health says this is a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s good news. I was very happy to see school busses on the road again. But ya know, you have to take it one day at a time. Because we really don’t know, with flu season coming up we don’t know what’s going to happen,” says Kirkland.

Henderson says he is concerned that COVID-19 numbers could begin to rise as people travel for the holidays and as the cooler temperatures arrive, and if they do, his office will respond and react as quickly as they possibly can.

The mayor says masks will still be required in local government buildings.