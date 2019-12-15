Columbus PD investigating overnight shooting that left one dead and wounded three

COLUMBUS, Georgia (WRBL) — An early morning shooting has left one Columbus man dead and three more injured, according to the Muscogee County coroner.

The shooting happened near an apartment building at 616 32nd Street. It was between Sixth and Seventh Avenues on the southern edge of the North Highland neighborhood.

Eric Patterson, 41, was pronounced dead on the scene, Coroner Buddy Bryan said. Three other individuals were transported to the emergency room at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The shooting is being investigated by the Columbus Police Department, News 3 will have more information as it becomes available.