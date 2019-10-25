Columbus physician explains local options for weight loss surgery

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Millions of Americans wage war against obesity every day– and so do doctors.

As more insurance plans cover weight loss surgery, many more people are considering it a viable option.

In a special Eye on Health, we talk a Columbus physician who specializes in the procedure.

Dr. Paul Cartwright explains bariatric, or weight loss surgery, procedures that Piedmont Columbus Regional offers.

Dr. Cartwright also tells News 3’s Greg Loyd which other medical conditions, besides excess weight, bariatric surgery can help correct, and even eliminate.

In addition, he discusses a new and prestigious accreditation the hospital recently earned.