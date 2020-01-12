Columbus Planet Fitness locations talk making 2020 an active and healthy year

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Is hitting the gym and losing weight one of your goals for 2020?

Millions of Americans promise themselves to get fit each new year. But what is the secret to starting and sticking to a program?

Sylvester Long, Assistant General Manager at Milgen Road Planet Fitness, and Johnathon Ned, General Manager at Woodruff Road/Manchester Expressway location of Planet Fitness, joined News 3’s Greg Loyd on Midday to discuss incentives their gyms are offering to those looking to get healthier this year.

In addition, they discuss the importance of realizing fitness is an attainable goal for everyone– no matter your current condition.