Columbus police announce arrest of second suspect in sex assault case

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A suspect Columbus police wanted to find in an on-going rape case is no longer hiding from the law.

News 3 learned Columbus Police arrested 38-year-old Eric Reid.

According to the Muscogee County Jail records, Reid is booked on charges of rape, sodomy and false imprisonment.

Last week, we learned police were looking for Reid. That information came to light during the Recorder’s Court hearing of 40-year-old Samara Culpepper. She also faces charges including false imprisonment and rape in the case.

During Friday’s hearing, investigators said Culpepper and Reid lured a victim to a hotel room.

After they took pills and drank alcohol, police say the victim told them she was sexually assaulted by both Culpepper and Reid.

Police say a rape kit exam backs up the victim’s allegations.

Culpepper’s case was bound over to Superior Court. Reid’s Recorder’s Court hearing is set for nine o’clock Friday morning.