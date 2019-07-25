Columbus police ask for help finding man captured on camera at scene of car theft investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Columbus Police need your help finding a man, apparently a part of an ongoing investigation that started with a stolen vehicle yesterday afternoon.

Overnight, CPD released surveillance pictures of a man taken yesterday afternoon from the camera of the McDonald’s in the 3400 block of Victory Drive. It is the same restaurant where police say a suspect took off in a stolen car and almost hit an officer on his way out of the area.

A police officer who Columbus PD hasn’t named yet fired one shot at the suspect as the car was coming toward the officer, police chief Ricky Boren confirmed.

Police say they found that stolen car crashed into a tree on Fort Benning Road. Yesterday afternoon, police converged on the woods near the gate to Fort Benning searching for a suspect.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance photo, please contact Columbus Police. Detective Kelly Phillips of the Robbery/Assault Unit can be reached at (706) 653-3400 or (706) 225-4391.