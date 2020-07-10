Columbus Police asking for help locating a missing teen

Columbus Police say Jasmine (Amoney) Jones, 16, was last seen Friday, July 3, 2020 in the area of Cusseta Road and Bragg Smith Street.

Police say the teen was seen wearing a turquoise shirt with a baby blue shirt under it, pink shorts with white shorts under it and blue and yellow flip flops with diamonds.

Jasmine Jones is 5’3, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Jasmine’s whereabouts, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706)-653-3449.