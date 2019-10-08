Columbus Police confirm arrest in last week’s Alpine Apartments shooting

Columbus police have arrested 26-year-old Anthony Gates in connection with the shooting of his girlfriend last week at Alpine Apartments on Caprice Court off Cusseta Road.

Gates faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, family violence and obstruction of a police officer.

Gates was taken into custody on Monday and has a Recorder’s Court hearing Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Police will not say if they suspect Gates of firing the shots that critically injured a 27-year-old woman about 3 a.m. on Friday. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, then transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta hospital, police told News 3 last week.

Police say there were three children under the age of 12 and an adult male in the apartment at the time of the shooting.