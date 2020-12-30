 

Columbus Police Department makes history, appoints two women as Asst. Police Chiefs

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For the first time in the history of the Columbus Police Department, two women were appointed to the position of Assistant Police Chief. Longtime officers Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick and Deborah Kennedy received their new positions at a ceremony at the Columbus Trade Center.

Friends, family, co-workers, and city officials attended the morning ceremony. The two appointments come less than two months after Chief Freddie Blackmon took control of the department and rearranged the command staff.

Blackmon says he couldn’t have made a better a choice.

“Our Assistant Chiefs are definitely qualified to perform the job, they have been performing the job throughout the course of their career and they left me with a very good feeling that they will continue to do an outstanding job as they perform in their new role,” Blackmon said.

Kennedy and Dent-Fitzpatrick both gave speeches thanking those who helped them along the way and shared their journey as they maneuvered through the police department.

Not only did Dent-Fitzpatrick make history by becoming one of the first female Assistant Police Chief, she is the first Black female Assistant Police Chief.

“I didn’t set out to make it but that’s the way history goes. You never set out to do it, it just happens. So, I just happened to be who God chose to be the vessel today so I’m happy about that,” Dent-Fitzpatrick said.

After the ceremony, Dent-Fitzpatrick was showered with gifts and flowers from her friends, family, and sorority sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha INC.

In addition to the assistant chiefs, four new deputy chiefs were appointed — Lance Deaton. Clyde Dent, Ronnie Hastings, and Roderick Graham. Katina Williams was appointed from sergeant to chief of staff.

Dent-Fitzpatrick and Kennedy will report directly to Blackmon and are the first women to hold the assistant chief titles.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 59°

Friday

70° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 70° 53°

Saturday

63° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 75% 63° 43°

Sunday

55° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 55° 35°

Monday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 61° 37°

Tuesday

64° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 64° 33°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
60°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
17%
63°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
63°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
64°

64°

12 AM
Rain
66%
64°

64°

1 AM
Rain
67%
64°

64°

2 AM
Rain
62%
64°

64°

3 AM
Rain
67%
64°

65°

4 AM
Rain
67%
65°

65°

5 AM
Showers
56%
65°

65°

6 AM
Rain
69%
65°

65°

7 AM
Rain
70%
65°

65°

8 AM
Rain
77%
65°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
68°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
69°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
69°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
70°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories