Columbus Police Department makes history, appoints two women as Asst. Police Chiefs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For the first time in the history of the Columbus Police Department, two women were appointed to the position of Assistant Police Chief. Longtime officers Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick and Deborah Kennedy received their new positions at a ceremony at the Columbus Trade Center.

Friends, family, co-workers, and city officials attended the morning ceremony. The two appointments come less than two months after Chief Freddie Blackmon took control of the department and rearranged the command staff.

Blackmon says he couldn’t have made a better a choice.

“Our Assistant Chiefs are definitely qualified to perform the job, they have been performing the job throughout the course of their career and they left me with a very good feeling that they will continue to do an outstanding job as they perform in their new role,” Blackmon said.

Kennedy and Dent-Fitzpatrick both gave speeches thanking those who helped them along the way and shared their journey as they maneuvered through the police department.

Not only did Dent-Fitzpatrick make history by becoming one of the first female Assistant Police Chief, she is the first Black female Assistant Police Chief.

“I didn’t set out to make it but that’s the way history goes. You never set out to do it, it just happens. So, I just happened to be who God chose to be the vessel today so I’m happy about that,” Dent-Fitzpatrick said.

After the ceremony, Dent-Fitzpatrick was showered with gifts and flowers from her friends, family, and sorority sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha INC.

In addition to the assistant chiefs, four new deputy chiefs were appointed — Lance Deaton. Clyde Dent, Ronnie Hastings, and Roderick Graham. Katina Williams was appointed from sergeant to chief of staff.

Dent-Fitzpatrick and Kennedy will report directly to Blackmon and are the first women to hold the assistant chief titles.