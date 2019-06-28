Columbus Police have increased reward for information in Destiny Nelson murder to $15,000

As the investigation into the murder of Destiny Nelson on January 16, 2017 continues, the Columbus Police Department has again increased the reward for information, this time to $15,000.

Previously, the reward had reached $10,000 but through the generosity of Synovus Financial Corporation, the reward has grown.

Nelson, who CPD believe was killed in a case of mistaken identity, died overnight after suffering multiple gunshot wounds at Bull Creek Apartments more than two years ago.

CPD’s Homicide Unit has continued “working to bring justice for Destiny since January 2017,” and is asking for the public’s help to find more information in the cold case.

According to earlier reporting, investigators said they have received very little cooperation in regards to getting people to come forward with information about the shooting death of Destiny Nelson.

Now, police say they are “running into the same tired issues of ‘gang involvement’ and the street policy of ‘no snitching'” while they work to solve the murder.

CPD asks that if anyone might have information about the murder of Destiny Nelson to contact Cpl. Matt Sitler at 706-225-4367 or email him at msitler@columbusga.org.