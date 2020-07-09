Columbus Police: Homicide investigation centers on house two blocks from Friday’s murder

COLUMBUS, Georgia (WRBL)- There was a heavy police presence on Third Avenue between 16th Street and Railroad Street in downtown Columbus Thursday morning.

Police sources tell News 3 it is related to an ongoing homicide investigation. Multiple people were detained by authorities and taken away in police cars.

It is less than two blocks from where 46-year-old Kendrick Young was shot to death in a park on Friday morning.

Police are not connecting the two, but there were multiple homicide detectives on the scene, including some who worked Friday’s murder.

Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the SWAT team have all been on the scene.

