Overnight shooting claims 17th homicide victim in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Georgia (WRBL)-Columbus police are investigating a overnight shooting that left a man dead.

Samuel London, 40, was shot and killed at the Foxy Lady Lounge located in the 3000 block of Victory Drive early Friday morning, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

London was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:03 a.m., Bryan said. He becomes the 17th homicide of the year for Muscogee County.

Anyone with information about the murder of Samuel London is asked to contact Columbus Police Department.