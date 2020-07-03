Columbus police investigate homicide at Water Works park

COLUMBUS, Georgia (WRBL)-Columbus police are investigating a Friday morning homicide in a park just off Veterans Parkway.

The park is owned by the Columbus Water Works and is frequented by homeless people.

Maj. J.D. Hawk tells News 3 that the investigation is continuing. Homicide detectives responded to the scene Friday morning.

A large section of the park between Third Avenue and 18th Street was closed. Police used crime scene tape to mark off that area.

News 3 will continue to follow the investigation.