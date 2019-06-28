Columbus Police investigate shooting on Parkchester Drive

UPDATE (06/29): The victim’s name is Remmi Martell Lee. The shooting has been described as a drive-by shooting.

Police have still not arrested a suspect.

A 23-year-old man has been shot in the 600 block of Parkchester Drive. He has been transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Columbus police are on scene, along with Robbery and Assault. Crime scene tape is roping off the area.

Witnesses say they heard multiple shots in the area but didn’t see anything.

