COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms a homicide investigation is underway following an early morning shooting in Columbus.

Deputy Coroner Charles Newton told News 3 a woman was pronounced dead at 6:47 Wednesday morning in the area of Fern St. and Briarwood Ave.

Right now, authorities have not released the victim’s name, pending notification of kin.

WRBL News 3 will continue following this developing story and bring you more as soon as possible.