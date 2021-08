LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) - The City of LaGrange had their weekly work session meeting on Aug. 24, 2021 where Zsa Zsa Heard, the Chief Executive Officer for the City of LaGrange Housing Authority, proposed the idea of repurposing Unity Elementary School. If approved by the city, the school will be renamed as the Unity Success Center and used to provide services to the community. Those services would include 24/7 childcare, a health clinic, mental health services and much more.

"I want to put the best services, I don't want mediocre services and I don't think that we have those anyway. We put those in there so right now, we're not duplicating services so we're meeting the needs of the people. Then I hope everybody uses the center, it just won't be for people in poverty but it may be for a single mom or single dad, or somebody who just moved to the community, they need to come over," said Heard.