Columbus Police investigating shooting following traffic accident of Macon Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A shooting investigation is underway following a traffic accident on Macon Road. The accident happened on Feb. 16, 2022, sometime around 5:00 p.m., on Macon Road near Sears Road.

Police said it appears the individual was shot inside the vehicle, or had been shot at another location, and was attempting to drive themselves to the hospital, and then got into the accident.

Currently police say they not have established a crime scene for the shooting.

The victim, described by police as a Black male in his mid-30s, has been taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening in nature, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.