Columbus Police investigating shooting on Artillery Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Artillery Drive.

Police responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to officials, EMS transported the two victims to Piedmont Columbus Regional. They are reportedly in stable condition.

CPD’s Robbery and Assault unit is investigating the case. Details about a suspect in the shooting have not been released.

