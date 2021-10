COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting on Cusseta Road.

According to police, the the shooting happened on Oct. 3, 2021 in the 2600 block of Cusseta Road.

Police said the male victim sustained non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.