Columbus Police investigating stabbing on North Lumpkin Road

The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing that happened at a North Lumpkin Rd. apartment complex.

Officers responded to a call at Springfield Crossings Apartments in the 3300 block of North Lumpkin Rd. around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Police listed the incident as an aggravated assault with a knife. They have connected it with a ‘theft of automobile’ incident.

There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time. No suspects have been named in this case and no arrests have been made.