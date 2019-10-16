Columbus police make arrest in Mellon Street double murder, connect it to second shooting

Columbus police have made an arrest in an August double murder on Mellon Street, according to an overnight news release.

Earl Johnson, 37, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

Johnson faces two murder charges and one aggravated assault charge as police have connected the Aug. 25 shooting deaths of Amonte Denard Muff and Lyatray Buchanan inside a Mellon Street apartment to another shooting that night at Canty Place Apartments on Cusseta Road.

Police began investigating the homicides of Muff and Buchanan at 10:23 p.m. on Aug. 25. Seven minutes later police were called to a shooting at Canty Place. There they found Joshua Brown suffering from gunshot wounds. Brown survived.

Police have reports that three armed men were seen leaving the Mellon Street apartment where Muff and Buchanan were killed

Police are asking anyone with any information about the murders of Muff and Buchanan and the shooting of Brown to contact Sgt. Dexter Wysinger at 706-225-4469 or Dwysinger@columbusga.org.