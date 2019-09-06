Columbus Police make arrest in Popeye’s armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in an armed robbery that happened back in April. Investigators say the armed robbery happened at the Popeye’s Chicken located at 2340 Wynnton Road on April 23, 2019.

Investigators say a juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery. According to investigators the robbery suspect, who was dressing in all black, approach the back of the restaurant. He was armed with a gun when he approached an employee who was taking a break.

The employee, recognizing that a robbery was about to take place, ran back inside of the restaurant and locked the door. Investigators say the suspect fired one round into the back door of the restaurant and then ran away from the scene. No one was injured in the shooting.

Through investigation officials were able to identify the suspect as a juvenile from the local area. Investigators say they gathered enough information to obtain warrants for an arrest.

Investigators say they received a tip that the juvenile suspect was located on Bryan Avenue. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody at 6:15 pm Friday without incident, according to investigators.



