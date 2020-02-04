Columbus police: No charges coming in January train fatality

Columbus police have almost concluded the investigation into last month’s train fatality at 35th Street and River Road.

Michael Larmar Davis, 41, was struck and killed by a Norfolk Southern train hauling a load of rock on the morning of Jan. 15.

Lt. Lance Deaton tells 3 there will be no charges filed in Davis’s death and the train’s speed was not a factor.

The posted speed limit for the train on the section of the track at 35th Street and River Road was 30 miles per hour, Deaton said.

“The train was going about half as fast as it could have been going at that location,” Deaton said.

Police are still awaiting toxicology results on Davis before closing the investigation, Deaton said. Davis worked as the lead custodian at nearby Fox Elementary School.

The investigation showed that Davis was in the middle of the track at the time he was hit.

“We know that the train was sounding its horn for quite some distance,” Deaton said. “Bells were ringing at the intersection, which was relatively close. Right now, we do not know the final cause, other than the pedestrian was on the tracks, or in the middle of the tracks at no fault of the train.”