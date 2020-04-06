Columbus Police Officer suspected of testing positive for COVID-19 virus

The Columbus Police Department is working to confirm that one of its officers has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Chief Ricky Boren tells News 3.

“I have not seen the results, but I am hearing that we have had an officer test positive,” Boren said Monday morning when contacted by phone.

The officer’s name and assignment will not be released by the department, Boren said.

There are more than 400 officers on the Columbus Police force.

According to data provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Muscogee County. The latest number was released at 7 p.m. Sunday.

