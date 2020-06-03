Columbus Police on the scene of deadly accident on Macon Road

UPDATE 10:20 p.m. – Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirms that a 7-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Macon Road Tuesday night.

Newton identified the little girl as Mariah Lewis. She was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m. at the scene of the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a deadly accident on Macon Road.

The accident happened at the intersection of Macon Road and Forrest Road just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police confirm at least one person has been killed in the accident and other injuries have been reported.

Multiple police units, along with Columbus Fire and EMS officials have responded to the scene. A large area of the road is section off with police tape.

Police are asking everyone to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

