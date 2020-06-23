Columbus police release photos of armed robbery suspect

Columbus police are asking for the public’s health identifying and capturing a suspect in an armed robbery.

It happened at the A & D Food Mart at 4001 Hamilton Road Sunday afternoon shortly before 5 o’clock.

Police released photos from surveillance video that show the suspect inside the store about an hour before the armed robbery wearing the same clothing he wore at the time of the robbery.

The suspect who has a low hair cut, was wearing a black shirt, black basketball shorts, American flag shorts under the black shorts, a black Puma cap, and a royal blue shirt tied around his face.

Anyone with information in reference to the incident is asked to please contact Sgt. Jonathan McKelvey at (706) 225-4272.