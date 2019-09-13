Columbus Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department, along with Department of Family and Children Services, is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Officials say Jesseanah Jones, 16, was last seen on Friday, September 6, 2019 in the area of Rollins Way. At the time she was wearing a black tank top, black and white shorts, and her hair was in a ponytail.

Anyone with information concerning Jesseanah Jones should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.

