LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Columbus Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department, along with Department of Family and Children Services, is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Officials say Jesseanah Jones, 16, was last seen on Friday, September 6, 2019 in the area of Rollins Way. At the time she was wearing a black tank top, black and white shorts, and her hair was in a ponytail.

Anyone with information concerning Jesseanah Jones should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss