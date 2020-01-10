Columbus Police searching for missing man

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man.

CPD officials say 59-year-old Charlie Oliver Strickland, Jr. was last seen on on Wednesday, January 8. At the time Strickland was near 11th Avenue and 15th Street.

Strickland is 5’11” and weighs 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Police did not have a description of the clothing Strickland was wearing at the time he was last seen.

Anyone with information concerning this missing person, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.