Columbus police searching for missing man, Quavarian Rashad Taylor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating Quavarian Rashad Taylor after he escaped from Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) custody.

Taylor was last seen on Friday, Sept. 11 near Hunters Run Apartments in the Woodruff Farm Road area.

Police have not released any further description, and it is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information concerning Taylor’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, the Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449, or Sergeant Loretta Zieverink at (706) 225-4384.