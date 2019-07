COLUMBUS, Ga.–The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man. Tyrone Barnum, 41, was last seen in area of 7th Avenue and 10th Street on Monday, 6/24/19.

According of officials, Barnum’s family is very concerned for his safety. He suffers from schizophrenia.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Tyrone Barnum, please contact the Columbus Police 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.