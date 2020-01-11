Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Heaven Brown

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing teenage girl.

CPD officials say Heaven Brown, age 15, was last seen on Kennedy Street on Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

At the time, Brown was wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.

The last time Brown ran away, she was found at a hotel in Phenix City, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Heaven Brown should contact the Columbus Police 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.