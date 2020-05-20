Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Luke Hardeman

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department and the Department of Juvenile Justice are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing teen.

Police say Luke Hardeman, 15, ran away from DJJ custody on Torch Hill Road on Monday at approximately 8:43 a.m. 

Hardeman was last seen wearing gray shorts and a blue shirt.  His hair is black and worn is short twists, and he has brown eyes.  Hardeman is 5’9″ and weighs 150 pounds.

Police say Hardeman may be trying to get someone to give him a ride to Atlanta. 

Anyone with information on Luke Hardeman’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

