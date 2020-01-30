Columbus Police searching for missing teen, McKenzie Walker

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit along with the Department of Family and Children’s Services is seaching for a missing teenage girl.

McKenzie Walker, age 16, was last seen in the 2100 block of Comer Avenue.

When she was last seen, Walker was wearing a turquoise colored polo, tight black pants, white Nike Jordan tennis shoes, and had a black fanny pack around her waist.

Walker is 5’9” tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McKenzie Walker should call the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.