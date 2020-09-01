Columbus police searching for missing teen, Nadia Hampton

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Columbus Police are asking the public for assistance locating 14-year-old Nadia Hampton.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen. Nadia Hampton, age 14, was last seen near the 3200 block of Levy Road on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Hampton is a Black female. She stands at 5’0″ and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and a short black Afro.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Hampton’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 or (706) 653-3400.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 76°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 72°

Thursday

96° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 73°

Friday

97° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

96° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 96° 74°

Sunday

92° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 71°

Monday

90° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories