Columbus police searching for missing teen, Nadia Hampton

Columbus Police are asking the public for assistance locating 14-year-old Nadia Hampton.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen. Nadia Hampton, age 14, was last seen near the 3200 block of Levy Road on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Hampton is a Black female. She stands at 5’0″ and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and a short black Afro.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Hampton’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 or (706) 653-3400.